LUSAKA lawyer Tutwa Ngulube says the corruption case involving former health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Honeybee directors couldn’t take off yesterday because ACC forgot that the case was scheduled for that day. Ngulube claims that he called a number of ACC officers who told him that they forgot that the case was coming up on Wednesday. Dr Chilufya, former Ministry of Health permanent secretary Mulalelo Kakulubelwa and three Honeybee directors appeared at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday but their corruption case couldn’t take off as Anti-Corruption Commission prosecutors were not present. Last month, ACC arrested Dr Chilufya, Kakulubelwa and three Honeybee directors for corruption involving US$17,958,150.00. And speaking to journalists, Ngulube said the absence of ACC officers showed that…...



