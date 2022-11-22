FORMER Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale and Savenda Group of Companies Director and Shareholder Clever Mpoha have denied the corruption charges against them. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has added Eagle Trading International Limited to the matter as the third accused. In this matter, the accused are charged with corrupt practices. In count one, it is alleged that Mwale between March 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018, in Lusaka, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, being a Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence, corruptly received cash gratification of $200, 000 from Eagle Trading International Limited as a reward for facilitating the payment of management fees to Africa Security Academy emanating from a contract for the supply…...



