A STATE pathologist has told the Lusaka High Court that he is not sure whether State prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka and UPND sympathiser Joseph Kaunda were killed by the same bullet. This is a matter in which a police officer, constable Funny Nyundu is accused of murdering Chipyoka and Kaunda on December 23, 2020. Chipyoka and Kaunda were shot dead near Cabinet office as police officers dispersed UPND supporters who had gone to offer solidarity to President Hakainde Hichilema who was being questioned at police headquarters in Lusaka. During that time, President Hichilema was being questioned over the purchase of a piece of land in Kalomo district belonging to late Samson Siatembo, which allegedly occurred in 2004. During cross-examination, Dr Adam…...



