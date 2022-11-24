Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE case in which former presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda is accused of theft and destroying evidence has been adjourned to January 30, 2023, for commencement of trial. This is because the prosecution had no witnesses when the case came up before court yesterday. Meanwhile, Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for the offence of giving false information to a public officer and holding more ​than one passport. When Chanda’s matter came up for commencement of trial before magistrate Irene Wishimanga, DEC Prosecutor Lewis Kandele informed the court that the prosecution team was not ready to proceed with trial as they didn’t secure any witnesses. “[The] matter is coming up for commencement of trial, but we…...