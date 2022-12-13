FORMER Defence Ministry Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale and Savenda Group of Companies Director and Shareholder Clever Mpoha are expected to take fresh plea on December 21 in the case in which they are facing corruption charges. This was after the State indicated to Lusaka Magistrate Silvia Munyinya yesterday their intentions to slap the accused with more charges. In this matter, the accused are charged with corrupt practices. In count one, it is alleged that Mwale between March 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018, in Lusaka, being a Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, corruptly received cash gratification of $200, 000 from Eagle Trading International Limited as a reward for facilitating the…...



