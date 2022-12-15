AN assistant manager at the Road Transport Safety Agency has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that 10 Higer buses are registered under former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga’s name, according to the agency’s records. The witness, however, told the court in cross-examination that Katanga is still owing Higer Bus Zambia Limited, who are the absolute owners of the buses. The witness was testifying in a matter in which Katanga is facing one count of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Particulars of the offence allege that Charity Masambo Katanga, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2017 and June 6, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.