A SENIOR transport officer at State House has testified that Kaizer Zulu’s secretary once told him that he (Kaizer) had bought the vehicle which was assigned to him while serving at State House. The witness was testifying in the matter in which, Zulu, 52, is facing one count of conversion not amounting to theft. It is alleged that the accused between November 19, 2019 and March 25, 2022, in Lusaka, unlawfully and without claim of right, did convert to his use, a motor vehicle registration number GRZ 759. When the matter came up for commencement of trial before magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, Chrispin Bwalya testified that the said vehicle was bought on March 6, 2015. “On 6th of March 2015, a…...



