Former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga with his son Hakaantu with their lawyer, M Phiri from Messrs Makebi Zulu advocates, at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

AN ACTING assistant director at PMEC has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga’s ‘gross net’ for the period he worked at State House from 2015 to 2021 was K5.7 million. Humphrey Silupya, 52, was testifying in a matter in which Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Musanje, and their son, Hakaantu are facing 72 corruption-related charges. The trio is jointly charged with Hichikay Farm Limited. The Anti-Corruption Commission earlier arrested the accused for possession of property valued at over K41 million and cash amounting to over US $238,900. The commission said there were a total of 54 properties that had been linked to Mwiinga, his wife and son that were reasonably suspected…...