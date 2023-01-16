A BUS conductor and two others who allegedly broke into various offices including former Court of Appeal president Fulgency Chisanga’s chambers have pleaded guilty to the charges. Davison Hanseko, a 19-year-old bus conductor; Franco Hasenko, 22; and Aaron Zulu, 30, are facing 11 counts of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein. The three are alleged to have broken into judge Chisanga’s chambers, the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship, Madison Life Insurance, Micro Finance Limited and Zambezi River Authority, and going away with various items worth thousands of kwacha. When the matter came up for plea before Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Thursday, the trio pleaded guilty after the charges were read to them. Asked whether they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.