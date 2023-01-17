A 19-YEAR-OLD bus conductor has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into former Court of Appeal president Fulgency Chisanga’s chambers, among other places, and stealing various items worth thousands of kwacha. Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda has also convicted and sentenced Davison Hanseko’s co-accused, Franco Hasenko, 22 and Aaron Zulu, 30, to four years imprisonment each, for breaking into the National Registration Office and stealing properties valued at K4,000, belonging to Angela Sikazwe. The trio was facing various counts of breaking into a building and committing a felony. The convicts broke into judge Chisanga’s chambers, the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship, Madison Life Insurance, Micro Finance Limited and Zambezi River Authority, and went away…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.