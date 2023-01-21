Former Ministry of Health human resource officer Henry Kapoko being taken back to remand shortly after he appeared at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INCARCERATED former Ministry of Health chief human resource officer Henry Kapoko has applied for leave in the Lusaka High Court to commence judicial review proceedings against ACC’s decision to hand over his properties to various government ministries and departments. Kapok0 wants an order to the effect that if leave is granted for him to commence Judicial Review, such application should operate as a stay of the Anti-corruption Commission’s decision to hand over immovable and movable properties to various government ministries and departments, which he says are a subject of an appeal. In December last year, ACC announced that it had handed over properties worth over K19 million to various government ministries and departments that were forfeited to the State in…...