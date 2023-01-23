FORMER Judiciary research advocate Bright Kaluba has sued High Court judge Kenneth Mulife demanding damages for libel. He claims that Judge Mulife issued defamatory remarks against him after he reported the High Court Judge to his superior over his alleged conduct of writing judgements in advance. Kaluba, who was judge Mulife’s research advocate, claims that in most cases, the judge would give him files to prepare judgements even before parties appear before him or make submissions. Kaluba who has also sued the Attorney General as the second defendant, is seeking a declaration that he was constructively dismissed, damages for constructive dismissal, damages for mental torture and anguish. He is further demanding payment for accrued leave days, unpaid salaries and housing…...



