A MONEY lending company, Simon Kalunga and Associates Financial Solutions, has sued Kabwata UPND member of parliament Andrew Tayengwa for allegedly failing to liquidate over a K100,000 loan. The company is demanding payment of K114,689.64, being the sum allegedly owed by Tayengwa under a loan agreement. The company is also demanding damages for breach of agreement, interest on the amount due, costs and any other relief the court deems fit. According to a statement of claim filed in the High Court, the company said Tayengwa applied for a loan in July 2022, which was advanced to him in the sum of K71, 726. The company lamented that despite an express term of agreement that the loan would be fully repaid…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.