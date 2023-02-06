THE Lusaka High Court, Economic and Financial Crimes Court, has ordered former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela to pay Azadi Investment Limited K6.5 million following his admission that he owes the company money for the construction of his house. The Anti-Corruption Commission has, however, asked the court to review the ruling, arguing that it omitted to pronounce itself on AZADI Investment Limited’s alternative claim for an order for the sale of the property in question. In this matter, AZADI Investment Limited sued Chitotela in the Lusaka High Court, demanding an order for payment of K6,500,000 and the corresponding VAT owed to the company, interest, and an alternative order for the sale of the said property, CHONG/LN_21188/51, situated in Chongwe District. Last…...



