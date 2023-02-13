SAVENDA Systems Limited has sued the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking an order that the restriction on its dollar account held with Zanaco should be lifted with immediate effect. The company also wants an order that it is entitled to payment of US$4,749,070.17, being the total losses suffered on account of the restriction on its bank account. Savenda Systems Limited further wants the Lusaka High Court to order that the restriction on its account No. 5727652500216 for the purpose of investigations is excessive and a breach of its right to property, among other reliefs. Last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission said it had issued a restriction notice on one of the accounts for Savenda Systems Limited after company chief executive officer Clever…...



