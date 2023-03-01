Cross-examination continues… Nchito SC: Are you a signatory to the Highview account? Lubinda: I am, My Lady. Nchito SC: You have access to bank statements? Lubinda: I do, My Lady. Nchito SC: What’s the most recent… do you recall the most recent amount you received from government? Lubinda: I can’t recall, My Lady. Nchito SC: 1 million? 2 million? 3 million? You can’t recall? Lubinda: Less. Nchito SC: Sorry? Lubinda: Less than 1 million. Judge Yangailo: Less? Lubinda: Less than 1 million, My Lady. Judge Yangailo: 1 million kwacha? 1 million dollar? Lubinda: Sorry? Judge Yangailo: K1 million? Lubinda: Not 1 million, My Lady. Judge Yangailo: Are you talking about kwacha or…? Lubinda: Kwacha, My Lady. Nchito SC: So… Judge…...



