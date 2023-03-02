Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA magistrate Stanford Ngobola has granted former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba permission to peruse through exhibits in order for him to adequately prepare for his defence. This was after Mwamba, through his lawyers, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to adjourn the case which was scheduled for commencent of defence, citing the refusal by the court of clerk to grant him access to the documentary exhibits filed in his case. Mwamba’s lawyer, Bonaventure Mutale SC, submitted that the exhibits in question are aimed at helping Mwamba adequately prepare for his defence. In this matter, Mwamba is facing eight counts of conflict of interest, one count of money laundering and 15 counts of being in possession of property suspected…...