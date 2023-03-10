AN assistant inspector at PACRA has testified that Bowman Lusambo is a shareholder in three companies, among them Chichele FM Limited, in which he is a director and majority shareholder. Stanley Sitenda told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Lusambo is also a director and shareholder in two other companies, Mpongwe General Dealers Limited and Chichele Investments Limited, while his wife, Nancy, is also a director and shareholder in the said companies. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has confirmed that Lusambo appeared before the Commission for interrogation yesterday. In the court case, Sitenda was testifying in a matter in which Lusambo and his wife are facing 10 counts of corrupt acquisition of public property and possession of property suspected…...



