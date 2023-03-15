THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has sued Luapula Energy Limited in the Lusaka High Court, demanding payment of K244,258, being the outstanding licence fees and charges owed to the Board. Meanwhile, former National HIV/AIDS /STI/TB/Council (NAC) Director General Dr Connie Osborne has sued the council, challenging its decision to terminate her employment. In the first matter, ERB stated its statement of claim that on January 31, 2022, Luapula Energy Limited entered into a Time to Pay Agreement in the sum of K324,909. 35 for purposes of liquidating the outstanding licence fees and charges owed to ERB. The board stated that the defendant has, however, defaulted on the payments as per the agreement, with outstanding arrears currently standing at K244, 258.43…....



