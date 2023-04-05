THE Director of Public Prosecutions has entered a nolle prosequi in favour of former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri in the case in which she was jointly charged with former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa with murder. Phiri and Chilekwa were alleged to have, jointly and whilst acting together, murdered Lawrence Banda on October 6, 2019, in Kaoma, Mongu, The case, which was before the Mongu High Court, was coming up for a judgement today. The state has, however, only entered a nolle in Phiri’s favour while judgement for Chilekwa will be delivered today at 15:00 hours. The state has since discontinued the proceedings against Phiri. “Whereas Shebby Chilekwa Chisanga and Josephine Mumbi Phiri stand charged with one…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.