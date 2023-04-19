LUSAKA magistrate Silvia Munyinya has set May 9, for a ruling on whether former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has a case or no case to answer. This is in a matter in which Zulu is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. In count one, it is alleged that Zulu, 52, on December 9, 2022, in Lusaka, failed to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at a port of entry. In the second count, Zulu is alleged to have between December 20, 2019, and December 2, 2022, in Lusaka, without reasonable excuse, failed to surrender his Diplomatic Passports No. D0012325 and D0012791 when required…...



