THE University of Lusaka has applied to join a matter in which an Executor and Trustee of the estate of late former president Patrick Mwanawasa has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court over the retirement house. The institution has submitted that there is sufficient interest for it to be joined to the case because the lands and deeds registry printout exhibited in the matter shows that it is the current legal owner of the property. This is the matter in which an Executor and Trustee of Mwanawasa’s estate sued the state demanding an order to amend the lease of the late former president’s benefit property, which has children’s names; Chipokota, Levy, Ntembe and Lubona Mwanawasa, as trustees. Constance…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.