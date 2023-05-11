A CHIEF Accountant, Budget and Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale signed a letter, requesting the Ministry to facilitate payment to African Security Academy. Evaristo Chifumbano was testifying in a matter in which Mwale is jointly charged with Lusaka businessman Clever Mpoha and Eagle Trading International Limited with corrupt practices. In count one, it is alleged that Mwale between March 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018, in Lusaka, being a Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, corruptly received cash gratification of $200, 000 from Eagle Trading International Limited as a reward for facilitating the…...



