THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimese and Chita Lodge director James Chungu on charges of abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill. Magistrate Nsunge Chanda says the state failed to produce evidence to show that Chimese was the owner of the properties in issue and further ruled that they belong to Chita Lodge Limited. She further ruled that there was no evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that there was a relationship between Chimese and the said properties. The state have, however, indicated to the court their intention to appeal the decision. The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested Chimese and Chungu in February 2019 and the…...



