THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed suspended Mongu High Court judge Wilfred Muma to the High Court for trial in a matter in which he is charged with wilful failure to comply with the law and abuse of authority of office. This follows the state’s application for a change of venue for the accused’s trial from the subordinate court to the High Court. According to the affidavit in support of originating notice of motion filed in the High Court, Muyangwa Sitali, a state advocate, submitted that Justice Muma was a sitting Judge of the High Court. Sitali said Judge Muma was anticipated to continue discharging his functions even when he is appearing in the Subordinate Court, a Court he has…...



