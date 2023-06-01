FORMER PF member Maxwell Chongu yesterday walked to freedom after the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court acquitted him of a charge of unlawful wounding. And Chongu says he was confident from the word go that the court will acquit him because he did not assault the complainant in the matter, Richard Nyambe. Chongu was charged with one count of unlawful wounding, a charge he denied. It was alleged that Chongu, a businessman on 4th March, 2017 in Lusaka unlawfully wounded Richard Sinonge Nyambe, 37, by inflicting a deep cut on his left ankle. During trial, Nyambe told Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli that Chongu beat him up to the extent of him bleeding when he allegedly resisted removing a UPND t-shirt he was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.