ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader and lawyer, Kelvin Bwalya Fube and four others, have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and failure to report a suspicious transaction. Fube is jointly charged with a data clerk, Beauty Chama aged 39, and three businessmen Ibrahim Mitha, Hassan Hanif Mitha and Bwalya Chitalu Kalandanya. They are facing three counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, money laundering and failure to report a suspicious transaction. Allegations in count one are that Chama between March 1, 2017 and February 28, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did possess seven flats at stand No. JES/ 118 situate in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.