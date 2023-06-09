LUSAKA High Court Judge Charles Kafunda has convicted two Lusaka men who abducted 13 women after they pleaded guilty to 54 counts of abduction, assault, rape, among other charges. Judge Kafunda has since set June 22, 2023, for sentencing. This is the matter in which James Bwalya, 22, is jointly charged with Mathews Sikaonga, also 22, with 54 counts of aggravated robbery, abduction, assault, and rape, among other charges. Particulars of the offence in counts one to four are that between June 18 and October 3, 2022, Bwalya and Sikaonga whilst acting together and being armed with an iron bar, stole a Tecno phone valued at K2,000, an Itel cell phone valued at K950, another Itel small phone valued at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.