LUSAKA High Court Judge Laston Mwanabo has convicted and sentenced the 22-year-old woman who killed her two-year-old son by suffocating him using a pillow to 30 months simple imprisonment for manslaughter. Masowe Maeke was initially charged with murder but the offence was later amended to manslaughter. Maeke was alleged to have caused the death of Sangwani Chabinga on August 13, 2022, in Lusaka. When the matter came up for plea, Maeke pleaded guilty after Justice Mwanabo read out the charge to her. He later convicted her upon her own admission. “Upon your own admission to the charge of manslaughter, I, therefore, find you guilty and convict you accordingly,” Justice Mwanabo said. In her mitigation, Maeke asked for leniency saying she…...



