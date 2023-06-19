A BANKER has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Eagle Trading International Limited’s Standard Chartered bank account was credited with more than $800,000 on November 8, 2017. Julius Banda was testifying in a matter in which former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale is jointly charged with Lusaka businessman Clever Mpoha and Eagle Trading International Limited with corrupt practices. In count one, it is alleged that Mwale between March 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018, in Lusaka, being a Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, corruptly received cash gratification of $200, 000 from Eagle Trading International Limited as a reward for facilitating the payment of management fees to…...



