LUSAKA magistrate Faides Hamaundu has sentenced a Lusaka couple to three-years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of the infamous 51 houses in Chalala area. The court has also sentenced Charles Loyana to three-years imprisonment with hard labour while his wife Susan has been acquitted in a count relating to concealment of the 51 houses. Magistrate Hamaundu has ruled that Loyana’s three-year sentences will run concurrently. In this matter, Loyana, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance and his wife Susan, an accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, were facing two counts of corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged that on dates unknown but between January…...



