ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss an application by the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) for summary possession of late former president Levy Mwanawasa’s retirement house. Kabesha has submitted that the property in question cannot be dealt with in any manner whatsoever until after the State has completed the construction of the house and has officially handed it over to the late president’s family. This is the matter in which UNILUS sued the state in the Lusaka High Court demanding an order for possession of late former president Levy Mwanawasa’s retirement house in Chongwe. The institution cited the Attorney General and others unknown as respondents. UNILUS registrar Kawanga Kapalayi submitted that around February 2023, the…...



