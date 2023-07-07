Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to cite Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Tom Shamakamba and five of his officers for contempt of court. Mwamba wants the ACC officers cited for contempt of court for carrying out investigations against him and one of his lawyers Jonas Zimba in relation to an alleged offence of forgery. He says the commission’s action of warning and cautioning him and his lawyer in relation to the said offence is meant to intimidate him and his advocates and to interfere with the proceedings against him. Mwamba has also filed a certificate of urgency in which his lead lawyer Bonaventure Mutale has submitted that the application is of utmost urgency…...