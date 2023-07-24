A LUSAKA man has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling two girls aged between 10 and 12. Mathias Moonga, 26, a general worker, is facing two counts of defilement of a child contrary to section 138(1) of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in the matter are that Moonga between August 2021 and April 18, 2023, in Lusaka, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of two children below the age of 16. Meanwhile, three men have been dragged to court for aggravated robbery involving over K100,000. Gerald Tembo, Mathias Nkhoma and Robert Shawa are facing one count of aggravated robbery contrary to Section 294(1) of the penal code chapter 87 of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.