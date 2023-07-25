LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has reallocated the matter in which lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, businessman Bwalya Kalandanya and three others are facing money laundering charges. Fube and his co-accused have, however, failed to take a fresh plea due to the absence of the trial court. Meanwhile, former intercity PF cadre Francis Muchemwa’s surety has informed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the accused is unwell and on three days’ bedrest. In the first matter, Fube is jointly charged with a data clerk, Beauty Chama aged 39, and three businessmen Ibrahim Mitha, Hassan Hanif Mitha and Bwalya Chitalu Kalandanya. They are facing three counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, money laundering and failure to…...



