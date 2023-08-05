THREE Chinese nationals and a South Korean have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to trafficking a Vietnamese national for purposes of sexual exploitation. The four, Liu Gang aged 36, Pan Peng, Jia Yuqi aged 29 and Han Ho Bae, 62, are facing charges of giving false statement and prohibition of trafficking in persons. It is alleged that the four between March 1 and June 3, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together intentionally and unlawfully trafficked a Vietnamese national for the purpose of sexual exploitation. It is alleged in the other count that Pan and Han between the same dates, jointly and whílst acting together made a false statement that the said Vietnamese national…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.