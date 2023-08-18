THREE Zambian businessmen namely, Sedrick Kasanda, Jim Belemu, Oswald Diangamo and commercial pilot Patrick Kawanu have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on corruption charges. However, their case couldn’t take off due to the absence of their co-accused who have not been formally charged yet. Meanwhile, one of the defence lawyers, Martha Mushipe, has disclosed that some of the foreign nationals involved in the matter are allegedly unwell and have been allowed access to medical facilities. Kasanda, Diangamo, Belemu and Kawanu are among the 14 who have so far been arrested in connection with a foiled gold scam which was intercepted by the Drug Enforcement Commission at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday. Those arrested include nine foreigners and five…...



