COMMERCIAL pilot Patrick Kawanu who is among the four Zambians arrested in connection with the $5.69 million gold scam, has dragged DEC and the Attorney General to the Lusaka High Court over his continued detention. Kawanu has argued that it is unreasonable for the state to continue detaining him despite charging him with a bondable offence of giving false information to a public officer. Kawanu, nine foreigners, and Zambian businessmen Sedrick Kasanda, Jim Belemu and Oswald Diangamo were arrested in connection with a foiled gold scam involving US$5.7 million which was intercepted by the Drug Enforcement Commission at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday, last week. But in his application for a writ of habeas corpus, Kawanu through his lawyer…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.