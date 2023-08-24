DEC has told the Lusaka High Court that the properties it seized from Richard Musukwa and others are still the focus of an investigation as there’s reasonable suspicion that they were acquired with proceeds of crime. The Drug Enforcement Commission has submitted that depending on the outcome of the investigations, the properties would either be released or be subjected to forfeiture. This is the matter in which former mines and minerals development minister Richard Musukwa and six others dragged the state to the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the search and seizure of their properties by DEC officers was illegal. The six other petitioners include; Jenala Lungu, Jacqueline Musukwa, Kumapili Hotel Limited, Mwanangwa Resources Limited, Tachizya Company Limited…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.