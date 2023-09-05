LUSAKA Magistrate Amy Masoja has told prosecutors handling Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu’s hate speech case to desist from calling witnesses who have no ingredients to the matter. This was after the state called two witnesses whose testimonies had no connection to the charge Zulu is facing. This is the matter in which Zulu is facing one count of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race. It is alleged that Zulu on March 28, 2023, in Lusaka, did utter words to the effect that, “I am a villager from Lumezi, but I can tell you that villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than villagers from Bweengwa” which expression shows hatred, ridicule or contempt…...



