PeP leader Sean Tembo has denied issuing defamatory remarks against former Western Province deputy permanent secretary Imbuwa Mwalye. Tembo has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that Mwalye had a duty to issue a public statement to dispute media reports that his appointment was terminated following the unauthorised release of K2 million for his personal benefit. The opposition leader has submitted that any alleged comment on the subject matter was fair comment on a matter of public interest. This is a matter in which Mwalye sued Citizens First president Harry Kalaba and Tembo in the Lusaka High Court for defamation of character. Mwalye argued that Kalaba defamed him when he said during a media briefing held last year that, “…this…...



