THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found former Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Chief Executive Officer Butler Sitali with a case to answer in a case in which he is charged with corrupt practices. Sitali, a lawyer, is charged with two counts of corrupt practices with a public officer, charges he denied. It is alleged that Sitali on dates unknown but between September 1 and 30, 2014, in Lusaka, engaged in corruption by offering K500 and K100 cash gratification to Emmanuel Mengo, an office assistant at the ERB, as a reward for having obtained documents, without ERB’s authority. When the matter came up for a ruling on case or no case to answer, magistrate Silvia Munyinya said a prima facie case had…...



