Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba’s action in which he was challenging ACC’s decision to issue a third restriction notice on his bank account after the expiry of previous ones. The court dismissed the case for irregularity but guided that Yamba was at liberty to recommence the case, subject to the statutory limitations. In this matter, Yamba, who is facing various criminal charges before the Magistrates’ Court, wanted an order that the notice of restriction dated March 6, 2023, issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission Director General was illegal, as well as, an order that the said notice of restriction be reversed or discharged forthwith. Yamba stated in his affidavit in support of originating…...