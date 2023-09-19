THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division, has declined to grant commercial pilot Patrick Kawanu bail pending trial in a matter in which he is charged with Espionage. High Court Judge Geoffrey Mulenga has, however, expressed concern about the way the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gilbert Phiri, couched the heading of his certificate, in which he was urging the court not to grant bail to the accused in the Espionage case. Justice Mulenga says the wording of the DPP’s “Certificate of denial of bail” suggests or could be interpreted as purporting that the DPP has the power to direct a court to deny bail, which he says is plainly wrong. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili recently committed…...



