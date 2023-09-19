FORMER president Edgar Lungu has given the state a two-day ultimatum to make amends to its refusal to allow him to travel to South Korea, failure to which he will commence a court proceeding against it. On Sunday, Lungu sought leave of the Lusaka High Court to commence judicial review proceedings against the state’s decision to stop him from traveling but he withdrew the case on Monday on grounds that the court had set September 25 for the hearing of the case when the conference he was supposed to attend would end on September 20. But according to a letter dated September 18, 2023 and addressed to the Attorney General titled “notice of intended action”, Lungu’s Lawyer, Makebi Zulu, stated…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.