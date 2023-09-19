LUSAKA High Court Judge Mwaka Ngoma has sentenced a 31-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for indecently assaulting a juvenile. Justice Ngoma rebuked Mulenga for having shown his nakedness to a child, saying he should have been ashamed looking at his age. It is alleged that Mulenga on dates unknown but between November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021 in Lusaka, did unlawfully take unmarried girls under the age of 16 out of care and protection of their mothers against their will. Mulenga allegedly abducted girls below the age of 16 and confined them in his bar in a dark room where he used to give them drugs, have sex with them and later took them to…...



