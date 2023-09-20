A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that late former Ambassador to Turkey, Joseph Chilengi, instructed the withdrawal of US$4.6 million meant for the purchase of the chancery and it was later placed in some black bags and ferried by Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Chalwe Lombe. And the witness said the Ministry of Finance sent a total of $7.1 million to Turkey for the purchase of 12 properties but only one, the chancery, was purchased at $2 million. Lydia Mataa, who is now deputy permanent representative at the permanent mission of Zambia to the United Kingdom (UK) in Geneva, was testifying in a matter in which former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba and former Kwacha…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.