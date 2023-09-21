A MEMBER of the police service commission, Leslie Chikuse, has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court demanding damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. Chikuse, who has sued the Attorney General, laments that he was maliciously prosecuted on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence, which made him miss classes as a part-time law student then. He adds that he had to pay lecturers up to K42,000 for extra lessons. Chikuse, who is also former Republican Progressive Party (RPP) leader, stated in his statement of claim that he was arrested on March 3, 2021. “On March 3, 2021, Chikuse was apprehended and arrested at Woodlands police station in Lusaka. He was thereafter sent to the Lusaka Central…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.