President Edgar Lungu and wife Esther at the memorial service of fifth president Michael Chilufya Sata at Catholic Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka on October 28, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Chiyeso, has told the court that her parents paid the K3 million purchase price for her property in State Lodge containing the “high cost house” and four chicken runs. She has submitted that the property in question was bought in April 2017 and further says she can’t doubt her parents’ capacity to raise the K3 million. The Director of Public Prosecutions has applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, to have properties which the State earlier seized linked to Lungu, his wife Esther and their children forfeited to the State. Among the properties, which are suspected to be proceeds of crime are 15 double-storey flats in State Lodge belonging to Esther,…...