GIVEN Lubinda and Jean Kapata’s defamation suit against News Diggers Media Limited and Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) could not take off again yesterday as the two plaintiffs in the matter are reportedly unwell. This is the second time in a row that Lubinda has not been able to take the stand for continuation of cross examination in this case on the basis of illness. The plaintiffs’ Lawyer Bonaventure Mutale State Counsel, informed Lusaka High Court Judge Pixie Yangailo yesterday that Lubinda was nursing mouth ulcers which had affected his ability to speak, while his co-plaintiff, Kapata, had severe back pain which could only allow her to stand, but not to sit. The matter has since been adjourned to November 22,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.